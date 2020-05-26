No Sign of Coronavirus So Far in Wyoming City’s Sewage

CODY, Wyo. (The Cody Enterprise) — A Wyoming city is testing for signs of the coronavirus in sewage and the results so far are negative.

Park County Public Health officer Dr. Aaron Billin presented the first round of results to Cody city officials Monday.

Billin says the results from samples taken April 28 at the city's wastewater treatment center show that local public health efforts have been successful.

Health officials plan two more rounds of tests this month to establish baseline data before summer tourists begin to arrive in Cody.

The Cody Enterprise reports more tests will follow throughout summer.

The samples go to a wastewater epidemiology company in Massachusetts.