New US Coronavirus Case May be First From Unknown Origin

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials are trying to locate everyone who was in contact with a woman thought to be the first known coronavirus case in the U.S. of unknown origin.

The woman is from Solano County, which lies between the San Francisco Bay area and Sacramento.

Dozens of Americans who tested positive for the virus and were brought home from China or cruise ships have been treated at an air base in the county.

But state officials say there is no evidence the woman had any connection to the base.

Gov. Gavin Newsom says the state has about 200 testing kits for the virus and that federal officials are sending more to California.