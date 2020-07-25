New University Of Wyoming President Faces Covid-19 Reopening

LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Ed Seidel has begun as the University of Wyoming's new president and immediately faces the challenge of resuming classes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Seidel tells the Laramie Boomerang he's excited to take on the return of thousands of students to Laramie as well as upcoming state budget cuts. Seidel says he is starting out with “77 days of listening and learning," or the amount of time between taking office July 1 and the “State of the University” address Sept. 17.

Seidel previously was vice president of economic development and innovation in the University of Illinois system.

