New Chicken Restaurant Coming to the Hilltop Shopping Center in Casper

Since the Java Jitters Expresso located in the Hilltop Shopping Plaza permanently closed their doors at the end of September 2020, it left Casperites wondering what would be going in the location. We now know.

A new chicken and waffles restaurant called Chick'nCone will be opening soon. According to their Wikipedia entry:

Before establishing permanent retail locations in the Lehigh Valley, New York City, and in Kentucky, Chick'nCone was primarily a food truck and catering service

The chain reminds me of a specialized version of Chik-fil-A. They have a small menu, but that's not always a bad thing. Do one thing right and you'll get repeat customers.

Their menu boasts their signature "fork-free chicken and waffles", with a variety of mouth-watering sauces, fries, chicken sandwiches and chicken tenders.

The official Facebook page for the Casper Chick'nCone location is already live and steadily teasing local residents with scrumptious, chicken photos that will easily send a foodie (like myself), into a hungered frenzy.

Their about section states:

Fried chicken inside a hand-rolled waffle cone. An insta-worthy experience you’ll want to share with friends! Coming Soon

I must admit, after checking out their menu and watching a few video reviews online, I am looking forward to trying out Chick'nCone firsthand. If you've never enjoyed the delicious sweet and spicy combo that is chicken and waffles, you don't know what you're missing. Removing the fork from the equation is simply genius!

I will be not-so-patiently awaiting the grand opening of the Casper location.

