United Airlines recently announced a new aircraft that will serve Casper-Natrona County International Airport and seat 76 people.

The E-175 recently started serving the airport and provides flights to Denver. Of its 76 seats, 12 are first class, 64 are economy. Sixteen of the economy seats have extra legroom.

Airport director Glenn Januska said not every flight from the airport will be on a 175.

"Right now, United is scheduling the aircraft during peak periods of the day, which is good," he said in a press release. "I've flown on a 175 before and I believe the Casper community will be really pleased with the aircraft."

United Airlines officials say customers are "thrilled" with the modern aircraft model.