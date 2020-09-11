Never Forget: Rockers Pay Tribute to Victims + Heroes of 9/11 Attacks

19 years ago today, the United States of America experienced arguably the worst day in its long history. 2,977 people died after planes struck the World Trade Center in New York City, along with the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and a field in Pa.

Every year, Sept. 11 has been a solemn day for the U.S., used to memorialize the victims of the attacks, along with heroic police officers and firefighters who risked and sacrificed their lives on that cloudless 2001 morning.

Rock and metal musicians, along with other entertainers and public figures, have been sharing memories and tributes on social media, making sure we #NeverForget what happened on 9/11: