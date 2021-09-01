Nearly $800K Raised For Fallen Wyoming Marine

More than $770,000 has been raised for a Wyoming Marine from the Jackson area who was among the last to die during America's involvement in Afghanistan.

Two GoFundMe pages created in honor of Rylee McCollum, who graduated from Summit Innovations in Jackson, have raised a total of $772,626 as of 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The first page, created to raise money for McCollum's child, who is due to be born in the coming weeks, has raised $557,680.

"This fund is specifically dedicated to the education and upbringing of Marine Rylee McCollum's child who is expected for September," the page description reads. "His sacrifice at (Hamid Karzai International Airport) to protect the lives of those who cannot themselves will not be forgotten."

The second page was created to raise money for Rylee's wife, Gigi. According to news reports, Gigi and Rylee wed shortly before Rylee was deployed overseas.

"My heart is incredibly heavy today. In the wee hours of the morning, my beautiful daughter got that knock on her door that no military spouse wants to get," the Love for Gigi page reads. "Her strong, handsome, incredibly brave husband of less than a year was one of the 13 that gave his life yesterday in Kabul.

"She's 36 weeks pregnant and she lost her love."

McCollum died last Thursday when two suicide bombers targeted crowds of Afghans who were trying to leave the country via HKIA. The AP reported that at least an additional 60 Afghans were killed at 143 wounded at the time of the attack.

"I'm devastated to learn Wyoming lost one of our own in yesterday's terrorist attack in Kabul," Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon wrote. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Rylee McCollum of Bondurant. Jennie and I, along with all of Wyoming and the entire country thank Rylee for his service."