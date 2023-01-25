Natrona’s Jackson Dutcher Signs With South Dakota St.

Natrona distance runner Jackson Dutcher will continue his career at the Division I level at South Dakota State. He set the school record in the indoor 800-meter run last week in Gillette with a time of 2.00.53. Dutcher also won the 1600 meters in that meet as well.

In outdoor track, Dutcher was 3rd at the 4A state meet in the 800, 4th in 1600, and 5th in the 3200. As a sophomore, he was 7th in the 800 at the state meet and 11th in 1600. Dutcher has displayed significant improvement in his career and it will be interesting to see what he will do at the 2023 State Track Meet.

Dutcher had a string 3rd place finish at the 4A state cross country meet with a time of 16.16.68. He placed 6th at the state meet as a junior in 16.45.16 and 19th as a sophomore in 16.58.66.

Dutcher has concentrated on distance running but did play basketball with NC last season averaging 5 points per game. South Dakota State is located in Brookings and competes in the Summitt League in track and cross country.

Casper Indoor Track Meet #1-2023 Casper Indoor Track Meet #1-2023