Jackson Dutcher of NC Finishes Track Career on a High Note

In a true test of perseverance and fortitude, Natrona distance runner Jackson Dutcher concluded his prep career in track and field with 2 trips to the top of the podium. A year ago, Dutcher took 3rd in the 4A 800 meters, 4th in the 1600, and 5th in the 3200. This year, he won the gold medal in the 800 in 1.54.08 and the 1600 in 4.20.96. Dutcher placed 5th in the 3200 but also ran in Natrona's state championship 4x800 meter relay team. His effort propelled the Mustangs to their first state title in 4A track since 2015.

Dutcher will continue his running career at South Dakota State and we had a chance to chat with him after he won the 1600 on the final day of State Meet.

