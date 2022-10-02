Natrona Uses Punishing Ground Game to Beat Rock Springs

Casper-Natrona has found some major traction lately as they improved to 5-1 with a 34-13 home win over Rock Springs on Friday night. NC got a big contribution from their special teams in the first quarter with a blocked field goal attempt with a scoop and scoot from Beau Russell that covered 59 yards for a touchdown so NC led 7-0.

Natrona also won the physical battle as they ran an outstanding night running the football. Quarterback Wyatt Powell capped a long drive engineered by the running attack with a 1-yard score to increase the Mustang lead to 14. Rock Springs did answer with a touchdown of their own with Michael Faigl throwing to Saben Carlsen for a TD that went for 39 yards so the Tigers got back into the game, trailing 14-7 at that time and trailed 17-7 at the halftime break.

In the 3rd quarter, Powell turned in an 11-yard run for a touchdown to extend the lead to 24-7 and scored again in the 3rd on a 7-yard run to bump the Mustang's lead to 31-7. Powell had 160 yards rushing for the night. NC is right in the hunt for a home playoff game and will be on the road this week in Gillette to take on Campbell County. It's been a rough season for the Tigers who advanced to the 4A title game a year ago. They're 1-5 and they have a road game on Friday at Cheyenne South.

Be sure to take a look at some stellar pics of this game on Friday in Casper thanks to Libby Ngo. Those can be found in our gallery below. Enjoy!

