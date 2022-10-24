At the Natrona County School District (NCSD) board meeting on Monday, 16 people came up to speak about the decision by the reconsideration committee to keep two books in the Kelly Walsh library.

This is one of several school board meetings dominated by the issue of the books, Gender Queer and Trans Bodies Trans Selves, where the majority of the meeting is taken up by the public comment period where groups for and against the books come up to state their case.

While usually, there's a disproportionate amount of people on one side, as was the case in the past two school board meetings, this time there was a more even mix, with nine people speaking against the books and seven speaking in favor of them.

Before the meeting began, Chair Raymond Catellier said that people who provide public comment don't disparage any speakers, as was the case at the previous meeting, and that anyone who does will be asked to stop speaking.

While at the last meeting one of the people providing public comment called another commenter a pedophile and a groomer and was asked to stop speaking, no such incident occurred at the meeting on Monday.

In both groups, there were people at this meeting that have come up many times to state their case, with several members of Moms for Liberty coming to say why the books are pornography and shouldn't be in schools.

There were also some students and parents who had spoken before and reiterated how important the books are for people in the LGBTQ community, with one student, coming to the meeting with both books in their possession.

Unique in this meeting was statements by the trustees which, while they didn't explicitly state their opinion, gave greater clarity on what they plan to do.

Trustee Rita Walsh said she believes they will have a public vote on the books, after getting an appeal to the reconsideration committee's decision on Oct. 20, by the end of November.

Tanya Southerland, the director of public relations with the NCSD, said that while she doesn't know yet if the books will be discussed in a works session or a general meeting, she does know it will be held publically.

Trustee Dave Applegate said that he appreciates the comments made from both sides.

"The comments from [the LGBTQ] community and its supporters have been thoughtful and respectful. It takes bravery for these students to provide public comment to this board," Applegate said. "I want to emphasize to them that this board sees their humanity. Your humanity is our common ground and differences in personal identity don't influence how I see you as a fellow human being. The LGBTQ community has historical, and it still occurs today, been stigmatized, marginalized, bullied, and harmed, and I heard your emotions when you expressed your thoughts regarding these books...I also appreciate the thoughtful comments from parents expressing their concerns about their children being exposed to sexually explicit images and content at the high school libraries. Parents have a right to know what their children learn in school, and they have a fundamental right to limit or prevent their children from being exposed to mature subject matter that they believe may not be appropriate for their children."

Applegate said that while they will have a robust discussion on the books, he thinks that looking to something like the comic used by DC Comics, would be a good framework to look at for how to improve district policy.

Several other trustees said they agree with the comments made by Applegate, and Vice Chair Clark Jensen said that he's not going to share his thoughts on the books now, but said he has read Gender Queer and "dabbled" with Trans Bodies Trans Selves.

