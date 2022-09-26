Natrona Flexes Muscles in Decisive win over Cheyenne South

Casper-Natrona really took it to Cheyenne South on Friday 57-0 to improve to 4-1 on the year and keeps the Bison winless at 0-5. NC picked up 14 points in the first quarter on a 2-yard run from Mason Weickim and a 9-yard TD toss from Wyatt Powell to Rogan Potter. The story was pretty much the same in the 2nd quarter as the Mustangs found the end zone 2 more times. Weickum produced his 2nd score of the game with Daniel Yates contributing a 1-yard plunge for a touchdown. So NC led by 30 at the halftime intermission.

Breckin McClintock caught an 80-yard TD ball in the 3rd quarter, which was followed by a 34-yard scoring reception from William Cantrell. The Natrona defense was doing a number as well as Christopher Tomlinson returned an interception 31 yards for 6.

Natrona is right in the thick of the 4A race and will host Rock Springs. The Bison needs a few wins in order to qualify for the playoffs and they'll visit Cheyenne Central on Friday. We have some great pics of that NC-South game in our gallery below, courtesy of Libby Ngo. Enjoy!

