Natrona County to Receive Improved Broadband Access

Broadband access to underserved areas of Natrona County will increase after the Wyoming Business Council awarded federal funding to Mountain West Technologies Corp. on Friday, according to a news release.

Mountain West Technologies Corp. received $1,885,200 in federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act -- CARES Act -- funding as part of the ConnectWyoming broadband coalition expansion developed by Gov. Mark Gordon and legislators to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ConnectWyoming initiative intends to provide internet access in unserved and underserved areas so residents can access tele-health, distance education and remote working.

The ConnectWyoming initiative is helping to bring reliable broadband service to more than 11,000 additional homes and businesses across Wyoming, including 191 square miles of the Wind River Indian Reservation.

Provider applications were due July 27. All projects must be approved by the Business Council board of directors and completed before Dec. 30.

Including the Mountain West Technologies contract, the Business Council has awarded 34 contracts under the program totaling $56,515,921.

