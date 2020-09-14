Two students and one staff member in the Natrona County School District have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a prepared statement from the district.

The Casper-Natrona County Health Department on Monday notified the district of the three cases: one Natrona County High School student, one Dean Morgan Junior High School student, and one Crest Hill Elementary School staff member.

The health department is actively contacting parents/guardians of those identified as a close contact of a known positive.

The district has provided the applicable student/staff directory information to the health department to assist with contacting the affected individuals. The health department also will provide affected parents/guardians and/or staff members with further information and actions.

If you receive a phone call/message from the health department, please contact them immediately to avoid delays in the contact tracing process.

If your student is identified as a requiring to quarantine/isolate by the health department, the district will work to provide remote learning and instruction.

Staff members who are required to quarantine or isolate should contact their direct supervisors or the Associate Superintendent of Human Resources and District Services.

If you have any questions regarding the process of identifying what constitutes a close contact, questions about quarantine or isolation, or COVID-19 testing please contact the appropriate health officials at the health department at (307) 577-9892.

