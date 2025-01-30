Natrona County School District receives nearly $1.5M grant for mental health services
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County School District recently received a nearly $1.5 million grant from the Wyoming Department of Education to bolster mental health services for its students.
In total, the grant is in the amount of $1,459,224. Grant funds will come from the $10 million that were appropriated to districts throughout the state. The funds will be disbursed over the course of two years.
NCSD public information officer Tanya Southerland told Oil City News that the money will primarily be utilized to continue the services of therapeutic counselors that serve all schools, with some other plans as well.
The grant funds will be directed by Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction Nicole Rapp.
