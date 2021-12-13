Natrona County School Board Elects Leadership
At the Natrona County Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday, the board voted unanimously to elect the members currently in their positions to stay in those positions.
That ends up with Raymond Catellier as chair, Clark Jensen as vice-chair, Dave Applegate as treasurer, and Rita Walsh as clerk.
Members serve in their positions for a year, with the board on Dec. 14 2020 holding the same election by unanimous vote.
The previous group included the same members in leadership positions, just in different roles.
Walsh was chair, Howie was vice-chair, Catellier was treasurer, and Applegate was clerk.
