Natrona County Republican Speaks Out Against Party’s Direction

In a call to action on Wednesday, state committeeman for the Natrona County Republican Party Joseph McGinley spoke out against the current Republican leadership in Wyoming and urged people to bring back "respect, transparency, and civility."

With the filing deadline for positions in Wyoming ending on May 27, McGinley hopes more people will sign up to represent a Republican party that is more open to debate ideas.

McGinley said that while there isn't a policy disagreement between him and the people he opposes, it comes down to a lack of openness to discuss issues.

"I suspect everyone can agree on the platform, it's just how you interpret or 'enforce' them," McGinley said. "In my opinion, I say these are the party platforms, this is what in general the party believes in, however, it's up to you how you interpret that or how you act upon that. Whereas the parties like, this is our interpretation of what that platform means, and if you don't follow that exactly, you're not a Republican...If I believe in one of the platforms strongly, I wouldn't call you and say 'hey, this is what I believe, if you don't believe exactly this, you're not a Republican.' That wouldn't be the correct approach. The correct approach is 'I believe in this, this is why I believe in that, what's your opinion, what do you think about it. That's a more productive approach."

Part of the issues is exemplified by the Wyoming Republican party cutting the number of delegates Natrona County has from 33 to six over a fee dispute, and more recently cutting all 37 delegates from Laramie County, making those counties have less of a voice, or no voice, when deciding the party platform.

During the recent vote to remove delegates from Laramie County, McGinley said he didn't attend the meeting, opting instead to attend a conference on the east coast.

"I knew it was going to be essentially a waste of time," McGinley said. "That they were going to do whatever they wanted to do anyway. So I was actually at a fundraiser on the east coast for hospitals...I found that to be a much more productive use of my time than going to Sheridan and listening to that nonsense."

McGinley said that he thinks there are around 75 to 100 people in Casper that are active in spreading the word about the issue, with more people in Sheridan and Lincoln County also passionate about the issue.

The reason this issue has arisen in the first place McGinley said is due to apathy and people being too busy to feel the need to participate in the state party.

"It's about time, and unfortunately this group capitalizes on apathy. Those of us that have jobs and lives and families are like why do we want to go into these meetings and yell and fight, there's like a thousand other things that are better to do," McGinley said. "However, it's actually important. We're trying to get people to realize that it might be painful, actually, it will be painful, however, it's your community, your town, and you can't take that lightly...if you're not involved, if you don't have a voice there, then you're essentially handing that voice over to someone else, so we try to encourage that."