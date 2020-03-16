Natrona County Meals On Wheels To Continue Deliveries
Natrona County Meals On Wheels will continue deliveries in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, though the non-profit is taking extra precautions with staff and volunteers.
And Meals On Wheels has identified a number of items that their clients are in need of:
- Toilet paper
- Soap
- Hand sanitizer
- Paper towels
- Garbage bags
- Cleaning solution and wipes
- Personal cleansing wipes
- Adult diapers
- Dog food
- Cat food
- Books
- Puzzles and puzzle books
Donations are accepted at the Meals on Wheels office located at 1760 E 12th Street in Casper weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the office at 307-265-8659.
