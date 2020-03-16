Natrona County Meals On Wheels To Continue Deliveries

Natrona County Meals On Wheels will continue deliveries in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, though the non-profit is taking extra precautions with staff and volunteers.

And Meals On Wheels has identified a number of items that their clients are in need of:

Toilet paper

Soap

Hand sanitizer

Paper towels

Garbage bags

Cleaning solution and wipes

Personal cleansing wipes

Adult diapers

Dog food

Cat food

Books

Puzzles and puzzle books

Donations are accepted at the Meals on Wheels office located at 1760 E 12th Street in Casper weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the office at 307-265-8659.