Natrona County Meals On Wheels To Continue Deliveries

Natrona County Meals On Wheels will continue deliveries in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak, though the non-profit is taking extra precautions with staff and volunteers.

And Meals On Wheels has identified a number of items that their clients are in need of:

  • Toilet paper
  • Soap
  • Hand sanitizer
  • Paper towels
  • Garbage bags
  • Cleaning solution and wipes
  • Personal cleansing wipes
  • Adult diapers
  • Dog food
  • Cat food
  • Books
  • Puzzles and puzzle books

Donations are accepted at the Meals on Wheels office located at 1760 E 12th Street in Casper weekdays from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the office at 307-265-8659.

