Natrona County Health Officials Join In Face Mask Recommendations

Natrona County Health Officers are now "strongly encouraging" county residents to adhere to Centers for Disease Control mask guidelines to protect against COVID-19, a public health spokeswoman said Monday.

Casper-Natrona County Public Health spokesperson Hailey Bloom made the announcement during a news conference Monday.

Masks can be made from a number of household items and materials for cheap.

Health officials stress that while these materials may not offer the wearer the same protection as products like the N95 respirator, they do prevent asymptomatic people with the virus from spreading it.

According to the CDC, cloth face coverings should:

Fit snugly but comfortably against the side of the face

Be secured with ties or ear loops

Include multiple layers of fabric

Allow for breathing without restriction

Be able to be laundered and machine-dried without damage or change to shape.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app