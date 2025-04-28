Natrona County health and food inspections (4/19/25–4/25/25)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year.

According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”

While the department of health is looking for deficiencies, the organization’s main goal is to educate businesses, helping them understand unsafe practices and ways to correct them.

According to the program manager for Environmental Health in Natrona County, “There is no sliding scale or a pass or failing of a health inspection.” Every violation is either fixed immediately or within 10 days, meaning that a violation does not make the business unsafe.

If a reinspection is required, the issue might have been more severe or the facility required more time to fix it. They have 10 days to fix the issue, and according to the health department, most facilities can easily meet the requirement.

Any serious violations or notable quotes will be included in summary notes below, but the full report for each restaurant can be found at the department’s website, where it publishes all of its current information.

April 21, 2025

Pho Saigon Noodle

Violations: 14 (8 priority, 2 corrected)

Re-inspection Required: Yes

Link to full report

Comments: “A food employee failed to wash his or her hands before engaging in food preparation, after touching bare human body parts, after coughing, sneezing, eating, after

handling soiled utensils, before donning gloves or after engaging in any activity which may have contaminated his/her hands.”

Super 8 East Breakfast Bar

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Refrigeration equipment does not have thermometers inside each unit.”

Super 8 East

Violations: 5 (2 corrected)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Facility overall neat, clean and organized. Continue working on overall cleanliness. Maintain bathroom tub caulking and maintenance. Some of the molding in rooms (149) are pulling off walls, try to reseal those. Flooring is also peeling off some floors, reglue those as well.”

Holiday Inn Express

Violations: 0

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Burger King #2751

Violations: 3 (1 corrected)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Comments: “Facility neat, clean and organized. Continue working on overall cleanliness.”

April 22, 2025

Miss Ashlee’s Childcare

Violations: 1

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Sips Coffee Company LLC

Violations: 7 (3 Priority, 3 corrected, 1 repeat)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

Red Lobster

Violations: 2

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report

April 23, 2025

Summit Medical Center

Violations: 1 (priority)

Re-inspection Required: No

Link to full report