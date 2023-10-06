Natrona County Commissioners Calling Volunteers to Serve on Citizens Board

The Board of Natrona County Commissioners are soliciting volunteers to serve on Citizen Board. If interested, please visit the Natrona County Boards & Commissions website.

To be able to serve your community on any of the boards listed below, submit a County Board Citizen’s Application (located on the website) and a brief letter of interest to the Office of the Natrona County Commissioners, 200 North Center Street, Room 211, Casper, WY 82601.

Deadline to submit applications is Monday, November 17th, 2023.

Commission will hold interviews Tuesday, December 5th, 2023.

Terms beginning January 1, 2024:

Amoco Reuse Joint Powers Board (3 positions)

Central Wyoming Fair Board

Community Juvenile Services Joint Powers Board

Detention Facility Joint Powers Board

Hall of Justice Joint Powers Board

Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees

Natrona County Parks Board

Natrona County Planning and Zoning Commission

