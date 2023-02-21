Natrona County Commission Approves Liquor License Renewals

The Natrona County Commission approved the liquor license renewals for 14 of 16 businesses and organizations at its regular meeting on Tuesday.

But the commissioners tabled two requests for renewals.

The owner of Northern Dreams on Ormsby Road said the strip club has been closed for a while due to delays if not obstruction from local architects and the county's building department.

Ed Rojas said he's been wanting to remodel the club and already has built a new stage and poured a foundation for a back room for the liquor business.

But he can't find any local architects and even one in Sheridan who will work with him, Rojas said.

They've all said "'they won't touch this,'" he said.

Likewise, the county's building department won't issue a building permit for him, he added.

Rojas also claimed a neighbor wants to buy his building and shut him down.

Commissioner Peter Nicolaysen said that the building must be up to code for the public's protection.

"The county doesn't want you out of business," Nicolaysen said.

Nicolaysen and commissioner Dallas Laird asked Rojas for the names of the local architects who won't work with him, and they urged him to meet with the commissioners and the building department to resolve the problems.

Rojas has a limited time to settle these issues or he will lose the license, Laird said.

The commissioners also tabled renewing the license held by C.C. Cowboys, Inc., doing business as Racks, because no one from that business attended the meeting.

The Northern Dreams and C.C. Cowboys license renewal requests will be heard at the commissioners' next meeting on March 7.

These are the establishments that received renewals of their retail liquor licenses:

Alcova Resort LLC, doing business as Alcova Lakeside Marina.

The Shoe, Inc., doing business as The Horseshoe Bar.

Henderson Irrevocable Trust, doing business as Lazy 8.

On the Rocks, Inc., doing business as Sunset Bar & Grill.

C. Leann Moses, doing business as Mountain Home.

Grey Reef Outfitters, Inc., doing business as North Platte Lodge.

Trophy Trout Outfitters, doing business as Reef Fly Shop/The Rusty Scud (package only).

Trout on Inn, LLC, doing business as Trout on Inn Lodge & Cabins by the River.

These are the establishments that received renewals of their limited retail liquor licenses:

Casper Boat Club.

Casper Country Club.

These are the establishments that received renewals of their retail county malt beverage permits:

Black Ops, LLC, doing business as Sloane's General Store.

Pathfinder Boat & Fishing Club.

Natrona County Fair Association, doing business as Central Wyoming Fair & Rodeo.

Airport Retail Liquor License:

Board of Trustees Casper-Natrona County International Airport.

