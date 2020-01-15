Natrona County Charges Pending Against Owner of 61 Animals

Prosecutors plan to pursue charges against a woman who had 61 animals removed from her home last week.

Natrona County District Attorney Dan Itzen told the Casper Star-Tribune Monday that prosecutors are looking into the appropriate charges.

He declined to provide details but said the charges would be related to animal cruelty.

The 45 dogs, 15 rabbits and one pregnant cat were removed from the home on Thursday.

Casper police originally said 62 animals were removed but later said they had miscounted.

The animals are being cared for at a shelter but aren't up for adoption now.