National Parks Balancing Demands for Cell Service, Silence

PHOENIX (AP) — National parks are grappling with how to expand cellphone service while preserving the serenity of nature.

While the plans are a lower priority for the National Park Service during the coronavirus pandemic, officials are intent on resolving the connectivity issue as states gradually start lifting restrictions.

One of the latest debates is playing out at the Grand Canyon, where officials are mapping where to put new communications towers.

Other parks also are trying to improve communications for visitors who want to use their cellphones for directions, reservations and to even post selfies on social media.