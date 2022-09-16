Mummified body found in bathtub of burglarized Arizona home

BULLHEAD CITY, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities are trying to identify a mummified body found by police in the bathtub of a northwestern Arizona home as they investigated a burglary. Bullhead City police say officers responding to a burglary in progress early Saturday discovered 65-year-old Christine Lee Walters rummaging through the house. They say Walters was taking clothing, purses and other items she allegedly planned to sell online. Police say officers found the body in a natural mummified state, which occurs when a corpse is exposed to very dry conditions that slow decomposition. Police say Walters told officers she didn’t know the body was there. It’s unknown how long the body had been in the bathtub. The Mohave County Medical Examiner’s Office is trying to determine the cause of death.

