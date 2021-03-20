Medicaid Expansion Advances in Wyoming But Time Running Out

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — A state legislative committee has advanced a proposal to cover more people in Wyoming under the federal Medicaid program but time for the measure is running out.

Get our free mobile app

The House Revenue Committee voted 5-3 Thursday to send the proposal to the full Wyoming House.

A similar measure is awaiting a vote on the Senate floor.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports Monday is the deadline for the two bills to receive an initial vote in their chamber of origin or they won’t be considered further.

Opponents say they're worried the state could eventually be left to cover the added costs of Medicaid expansion.