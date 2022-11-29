Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne Asks for Help After Van Broken Into

Meals on Wheels of Cheyenne is asking for the community's help in getting their wheels back.

Events and Program Coordinator Rhianna Brand says their van, lovingly called the Billboard, was broken into sometime between Thanksgiving evening and 6 a.m. the following day.

"The wires were cut, and the doors were ripped off their hinges," Brand said in a message Tuesday.

"While we do rely heavily upon volunteer delivery drivers, who we are so grateful for, this van helps us deliver routes, pick up food donations and processed meat, transport items for events and this month it would have turned into Santa's Sleigh to deliver all of the client's special Holiday gifts," Brand added.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call the Laramie County Sheriff's Office at 307-633-4700.

Despite losing their wheels, Brand says they haven't lost their focus.

"Yesterday, today and every day before and after we are preparing over 400 delicious and nutritious meals to be delivered to homebound Laramie County residents," she said.

"The meals are delivered with a friendly smile and a greeting to help the clients know they are not alone," she added. "Conversations of how they are feeling and anything new and/or exciting going on, to if they are in need of anything are had. We deliver so much more than a meal!"

Those wanting to help out can do so by visiting mealsonwheelsofcheyenne.com and clicking on the "WAYS TO GIVE" tab.

"Thank you for your support now and always," said Brand. "We appreciate your help during the hardships so we can continue to send out the goodness each and every day to Laramie County residents and soon their furry, fuzzy, feathery and fish friends too!"