McConnell Unveils Economic Rescue Plan Amid Virus Shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has unveiled a sweeping economic rescue plan to pump $1,200 checks directly to taxpayers, $300 billion for small businesses to keep idled workers on payroll and $208 billion in loans to airlines and other industries.

It's the initial Republican offer on the biggest package yet to respond to the coronavirus outbreak.

Negotiations with Democrats begin Friday.

The GOP leader's effort builds on President Donald Trump's request for Congress to “go big” as lawmakers race to craft a $1 trillion economic aid and stimulus package amid the pandemic crisis and nationwide shutdown that's hurtling the country toward a likely recession.