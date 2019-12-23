McConnell Not Ruling Out Witnesses in Impeachment Trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is not ruling out witnesses in President Donald Trump's impeachment trial, but indicated he was in no hurry to seek new testimony either.

Lawmakers on Monday remain at an “impasse” over the form of the trial by the GOP-controlled Senate after the House voted Wednesday to impeach Trump.

Democrats want a commitment that they can call witnesses.

But McConnell says he wants the Senate to adopt rules like those used in the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial, in which a few witnesses were only called after both sides presented their cases.

In an interview with "Fox and Friends" the GOP leader says: "We haven't ruled out witnesses. We've said let's handle this case just like we did with President Clinton. Fair is fair."