Mask, Vaccine Conflicts Descend Into Violence and Harassment
PHOENIX (AP) — Across the country, more anti-vaccine and anti-mask demonstrations are taking scary and violent turns.
Get our free mobile app
People have been stabbed, punched or harassed at their homes for being in favor of vaccine and mask mandates.
Often the assailants are parents. Educators, medical professionals and public figures have been stunned at the level at which they have been vilified.
But with just over half the U.S. population vaccinated and the surging delta variant, harassment and outright assaults over efforts to curb the virus’ spread are looking to become their own epidemic.
There is worry this kind of conduct will be tolerated as a new normal.
LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions
While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective. It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.