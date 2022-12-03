Man Charged With Threatening Doctor Over Transgender Care

BOSTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors have charged a Texas man with threatening a Boston physician who cares for transgender children.

Thirty-eight-year-old Matthew Jordan Lindner of Comfort, Texas, faces a charge of transmitting interstate threats.

He was arrested Friday and is expected to appear in federal court in Massachusetts at a later date.

According to authorities, Lindner left a profane voicemail threatening the physician's life.

It was unclear Saturday if Lindner is represented by an attorney and a message left with him wasn't immediately returned.

Over the summer, doctors and other staffers at Boston Children’s Hospital also received violent threats related to its medical care for transgender youth.

