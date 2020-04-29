Making Online Justice Work in Wyoming During Pandemic

JACKSON, Wyo. (Jackson Hole (Wyo.) News And Guide) — Wyoming's Teton County Courthouse has been locked since March 24, the day before community spread of COVID-19 was confirmed in the county.

Health guidelines have forced all levels of U.S. courts to move their business online, which is a challenge for the justice system that depends on in-person proceedings and paper filings.

The new online model has challenges, but it’s allowing the wheels of justice to continue turning.

Judge Timothy Day says it's more important than ever during this crisis that people have confidence the justice system is still working.