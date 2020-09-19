‘Major Fire’ Reported at Wyoming Oil Refinery

A major fire was burning shortly before noon Saturday morning at an oil refinery near Evanston.

According to the Uinta County Law Enforcement Services Facebook page, roads near the Silver Eagle Refinery are closed to the public.

Additional information has not been released.

According to the company's website, the Silver Eagle Refinery is located eight miles east of Evanston near Interstate 80. It primarily produces premium and regular gasoline.

This story will be updated.