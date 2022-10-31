Lyman Takes Another Step Towards 3-Peating in 2A Football

Lyman has played some great football over the past 3 years and they have a knack for finding ways to win. The Eagles improved to 8-2 with a hard-fought win over Burns in the 2A playoffs 23-20. At one point in the game, Lyman has a 23-6 lead and Burns got back into the game with a couple of touchdowns sandwiched in between an on-sides kick.

Lyman entered the game with the #1 ranked rushing offense in 2A and the #3 ranked defense in the classification. The Eagles as the #2 seed from the 2A West will travel to Big Horn for their semi-final round game at noon on Friday. Burns was making their first appearance in the postseason since 2019 and just their 2nd appearance since 2013. The Broncs did finish the year 4-5 and lost 3 of 4 to end the season. They played 5 games this year that were decided by 10 points or less.

We have some photos to share with you from that game in Lyman compliments of Dell Barnes. They can be found below in our gallery. Enjoy!

Lyman-Burns Football Playoffs Lyman-Burns Football Playoffs