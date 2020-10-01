Loser Breaks Into Elderly Lady’s Home, Learns She’s a Black Belt

A loser thought it would be a good idea if he broke into the home of an elderly lady. Little did he know that she was a black belt martial arts expert.

KCAL 9 in California shared this awesome story of Lorenza Marrujo. She's a 67-year-old lady who's only about 5 feet tall, but packs quite a wallop thanks to her black belt martial arts background.

The reported that after he fled her apartment, he allegedly tried to assault her neighbor. Lorenza wasn't having any of that either and got between him and her neighbor and gave him a beating. She did call 911, but didn't let him move until they arrived.

The intruder could have ended up in worst shape. They reported that Lorenza put him in a position where she could just hold him down since she was afraid she'd kill him. This is one lady you don't want to mess with.

I love stories like this where you have a villain who thinks he's gonna take advantage of someone and has the tables turned. Lucky for him that the police took him away before this black belt elderly resident finished him.