Casper College Volleyball honors Patsy O’Hearn and DeAnn Russell

Casper College news release by Lisa S. Icenogle:

Two women who have worked the scorer’s table for Casper College Volleyball were honored recently for their 25 years of service.

Patsy O’Hearn and DeAnn Russell were recognized following a volleyball game at the “Swede” Erickson Thunderbird Gymnasium. “For the past 25 years, they have been a constant and dedicated presence here at Casper College Volleyball, selflessly giving countless hours of time and energy working the scorer’s table, doing our official books, said Angel Sharman, head volleyball coach.

To recognize the pair’s “enduring commitment and tireless efforts,” a dedicated place on the scorer’s table was created for both O’Hearn and Russell in their names. “From now on, this will be known as the ‘Patsy O’Hearn and DeAnn Russell Volleyball Score Table.’” Sharman said during the ceremony.

The dedication was more than just the name plates put onto the table, but “… a testament to the legacy of service and goodwill that Patsy and DeAnn have built over the years. Their passion has set a standard for all of us, and we are grateful for everything they have done,” noted Sharman. “Thank you, Patsy and DeAnn, for your remarkable service.”

