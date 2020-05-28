LIVE STREAM: 2020 Kelly Walsh High School Graduation Ceremony

The Casper Events Center will remain limited access for only graduates and their immediate family members during the fireworks show at the conclusion of the ceremonies. We encourage our community members to enjoy the show from their homes as we celebrate the class of 2020!

The graduation ceremonies continue tomorrow, May 29th, 2020, with the RHS Livestream starting at 2:00 PM and the NCHS Graduation Livestream starting at 7:00 PM.