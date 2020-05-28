After health care providers tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Fremont County, local health officials say residents and staff of a Riverton nursing home may have been exposed as well.

Widespread testing of residents and staff at Wind River Rehabilitation and Wellness is underway with results expected in the next few days, according to a Thursday statement from Fremont County Health Officer Dr. Brian Gee.

Isolation and quarantine orders have been issued and contact tracing is being performed by local and state health officials.

"This is an important reminder that the COVID-19 virus is still actively circulating both in the county and the state, so vigilance is important," Gee said.

The county's public health office was notified Wednesday of positive tests in health care providers. Gee's statement did not provide further details, but he said the newly discovered potential exposure at the Riverton facility comes despite significant precautions taken by nursing homes in the county since mid-March.

Roughly 10 weeks ago, the Showboat Retirement Center in Lander saw over a dozen COVID-19 cases confirmed in its residents and staff. Hundreds of county residents were ordered to self-quarantine or self-isolate in the weeks that followed.

Although the percentage of positive test results in Fremont County has increased over the past few days, Gee said numbers at the county hospital appear stable and have not changed in the past week or two. Still, Wyoming and the nation aren't out of the woods yet, despite state and local governments easing virus-related restrictions.

"Please continue to physical/social distance. Good personal and environmental hygiene is a must and please consider mask use when in close contact to others not in your household," Gee added.

Gee also thanked those Fremont County residents who have made masks in support of people working on the front lines of the pandemic.

"They have come together and have made over 7,000 masks to date," Gee said. "Please join us all in telling them thanks for all of their help."