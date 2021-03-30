Monday marked a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic for Casper-area residents.

"The light at the end of the tunnel is finally in view," Casper-Natrona County Health Department Executive Director Anna Kinder said during a news conference. "Today is a day we have all been waiting for since last March."

Monday marked phase two of COVID vaccination efforts in Natrona County. Now, anyone in Natrona County age 16 and older can receive the vaccine.

Additionally, beginning April 7 through the end of the month, residents can get their vaccine at the former Macy's at the Eastridge Mall.

The single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also be open to the general public if they feel it's a better fit for them.

"It's been a long and hard year for everyone," Kinder said. "But we've gotten through it together."

CNCHD spokesperson Hailey Bloom said the Macy's location will become the main distribution site moving forward.

Community members can go to casperpublichealth.org or caspervcovid.com to sign up for an appointment. Those with limited internet access cal call 577-9892 to set up an appointment.

Vaccinations will remain by appointment only.

Once on the respective websites, visitors will be met with three booking links: one for Pfizer, one for Moderna and one for Johnson & Johnson. However, the Johnson and Johnson link won't be available until later in the week.

In order to receive a vaccination, someone cannot be currently ill nor can they have received another vaccination within the last two weeks.

Bloom said there are three public entrances available at the Macy's: The norther exterior entrance located near JC Penny's. A second entrance on the east interior mall near Target and a third at the south exterior mall entrance near Sears.

Once patients arrive, they will go through the following five-step process:

Fill out a short series of paperwork

Review that paperwork with a nurse

Receive the vaccine

Wait 15-30 minutes for observation

Schedule a second dose if necessary

"And that's it," Bloom said. "Then you're on your way to living your life protected from COVID-19."