Casper VA Clinic Schedules COVID-19 Vaccine Drive for October 27

According to a press release from the Sheridan VA Health Care System the Casper VA Clinic team is scheduling COVID booster appointments for Oct. 27 between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m.

The vaccine is only for Veteran Affairs-enrolled veterans who've already completed the first original two COVID-19 shots.

The release asks any veterans who are interested in getting shots to call 307-235-4143, select option 2, and schedule an appointment for the booster shot.

Veterans will need their VA card and a mask, and be screened when they come in before getting a shot.

Anyone with COVID-19 symptoms on the day of their shot should reschedule their appointment.

The new COVID-19 booster shot was made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention across the country on Sept. 2 and is recommended for everyone over six months old, though there is some variation based on age.

According to the Wyoming Department of Health, 47.1% of the state is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with 274,073 of the first dose administered, 246,257 of the second dose administered, and 121,260 of the booster administered.

That number, however, doesn't include anyone vaccinated through the VA, military installations, or the Wind River Reservation.

According to data from the CDC, a total of 52.3% of Wyoming's total population has received both shots of the original COVID-19 vaccine, while 45.9% have received a booster shot, both below the national average of 68.2% and 49.1% respectively.

It is unclear what the vaccination rate is for veterans in Wyoming.

In terms of total cases, Wyoming hasn't had over 1,000 cases in a week since Aug. 16 when the state reported 1,014, with 397 cases reported most recently for the week of Oct. 18.

Deaths have also been relatively low, with over 10 deaths last reported for one week on July 12 at 11, compared to two deaths reported for the week of Oct. 18, the most recent data available.

