Lawmakers Discuss Wyoming’s COVID-19 Response, Federal Funds

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — State legislative leaders met by teleconference to prepare for a special session to address Wyoming's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Legislature’s Management Council did not vote on the two pieces of legislation, which touch on everything from hospital funding to low-income housing.

Instead, legislators prepared the bills for a final vote at their next meeting May 1.

The first bill would set up a relief fund for a preliminary, partial distribution of the $1.25 billion Wyoming has received through the federal coronavirus relief bill.

Part of the second bill would expand the state’s workers’ compensation program to allow employees to make claims if they get COVID-19.