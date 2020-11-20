Laramie County Sheriff’s Office Dispels Mask Enforcement Reports

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office says reports that deputies are pulling people over for not wearing face masks simply aren't true.

https://www.facebook.com/permalink.php?story_fbid=2066337310167645&id=199427993525262

"According to the CDC, not wearing a mask while you are alone in your car is perfectly safe," the agency posted on Facebook Friday. "They do advise mask wearing in a vehicle while riding with others who are not living in your household."

"While (we're) always concerned about your safety, it is not our policy to stop vehicles to enforce mask wearing," the agency added.

A mask mandate has been in effect in the county since Nov. 2, but law enforcement leaders have come right out and said they're not enforcing it.

The public health order, which is aimed at keeping businesses open and people out of the hospital, applies only to establishments open to the general public. It does not cover faith-based organizations or events within homes, on private property or outdoors.