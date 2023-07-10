Lander’s Gage Gose Wins U20 National Title in the 400 Hurdles

Lander track athlete Gage Gose continues to impress in 2023 as he won the U20 national championship in the 400 meters on Sunday at the big USATF meet in Eugene, Oregon. That was not an easy thing to do and Gose just completed his senior year of high school competition.

Gose ran 51.82 in the prelims and they ran a blistering 51.67 in the finals to edge Damon Flabotta from Boston College who ran 51.89. There were 5 Division I college hurdlers in the finals so that shows you the caliber of the field. Earlier this year, Gose won the 400 meters at the Nike Outdoor Nationals which was also held in Oregon.

In Wyoming high school track, the hurdles distance race is 300 meters and Gose set the overall state record in that event back in May at the State Meet in Casper. He also won the 110 hurdles and has been the premiere hurdler in the state for the last 2 years.

The athletes at the USATF meet were aiming for a qualifying spot for Team USA at the World Athletic Championships that will be in Budapest, Hungary. Gose will continue his track career at Davidson College in North Carolina.

Get our free mobile app

PhotoFest: State Track-Saturday PhotoFest: State Track-Saturday