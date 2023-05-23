Lander’s Gage Gose Shines at 3A State Track Meet

One guy who came to the State Track Meet in Casper with extremely high hopes was Gage Gose of Lander. He was one of the stars of the show as Gose repeated as the 3A state champion in the 300 hurdles and set the all-class record in the process. That overall record was previously held by Joey Czellecz of Kelly Walsh set in 2014. His winning time of 36.09 ranked in the top 5 in the nation this year for a high school athlete in that event. Gose also repeated as the 110 hurdles 3A state champion, clocking in at 37.87. That was a 3A record time.

On top of that, Gose also won the 200-meter dash on Saturday in 22.14 and anchored Lander's state championship 4x400 relay team. Earlier this season, he posted a win at the prestigious Arcadia Meet in California and will continue his athletic career at Davidson College in North Carolina.

We caught up with him on Saturday for some thoughts on all his amazing accomplishments.

