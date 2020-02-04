Land Use Vote Will Affect Proposed Wyoming Wild Horse Corral

Officials are set to make a final decision this week on a land use regulation change that would open the door to a South Dakota company building a wild horse facility in southeastern Wyoming.

Laramie County commissioners are scheduled to vote Tuesday on the change that would affect any future projects that are deemed concentrated animal feeding operations, including Equine Elite's proposed facility in Burns.

The change would only require neighbors within a mile to approve of such projects -- the standard across the state -- rather than those within a 3-mile radius.