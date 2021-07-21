Lack of Fuel and Truckers Leads to Gordon Signing Executive Order

Announced in a press release, governor Mark Gordon signed an executive order that waives certain trucking limitations, allowing drivers to make extra fuel deliveries.

The order is effective July 20 through August 20.

Get our free mobile app

Doug McGee, public affairs officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said the order was done to help address increased fuel demand that has cropped up due to the greater use of fire suppression.

McGee said in recent years, there has been a shortage of truck drivers across the country, which in Wyoming has led to the need to waive certain limits on how long drivers can go.

Mike Geissler, commercial driver license coordinator for Laramie County Community College, said his program is one of many across the state that is trying to shore up the amount of truck drivers to meet demand.

Geissler said their 12 week program started in March, with dozens of companies asking to get people certified, and so far has trained 20 people.

While the lack of truck drivers has been going on for years, Geissler said that the main factors contributing to the shortage are older drivers not being replaced by younger ones and increased regulations making it more cumbersome for people to stay on as drivers.

In Wyoming, Gordon cited increased fuel demand, due to more travel and tourism, and an early fire season as factors that contributed to the need for truck drivers to be able to drive longer.

Gordon said:

“It is critical that we have adequate fuel supplies. This is particularly necessary for air support during this fire season. These emergency rules will help increase fuel deliveries without potentially harmful delays.”

The emergency rule suspends regulations on driving hours to allow drivers to meet the increased demand for fuel, thought it still indicates drivers cannot be on the road when they are fatigued.

This order applies specifically to drivers bringing gasoline, diesel or aviation fuel to Wyoming or doing in-state deliveries.

In Montana and South Dakota, similar executive orders were approved which also waived the limit on how long truck drivers can go before stopping.