Kelly Walsh, Natrona County HS, and Casper College Orchestras Collab for Upcoming Concert

A concert featuring the chamber orchestras from Kelly Walsh and Natrona County high schools and Casper College will join in concert on Thursday, March 7, at 7 p.m. The concert will take place in the Wheeler Concert Hall and is free and open to all.

“The Casper College Music Department is proud to host the annual combined string orchestra concert. All string players from Kelly Walsh High School, Natrona County High School, and Casper College will combine forces to present various string orchestra music,” said Jennifer DePaolo, string instructor and director of the Casper College Chamber Orchestra.

According to DePaolo, The three co-directors of the event, including herself, Gary DePaolo from Kelly Walsh High School, and Zach Walker from Natrona County High School, have collaborated to make the concert a reality.

The evening will feature a wide variety of music from composers, including W.A. Mozart, Lauren Bernofsky, Jean Sibelius, David Shaffer, Johann Strauss Jr., and others.

The Wheeler Concert Hall is located in the Music Building on the Casper College campus.

​

NCSD Student Musicians Shine at All-State Music Festival January 14th through the 16th, 2024 Gallery Credit: Kolby Fedore, TSM