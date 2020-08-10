Kaycee’s Cole Reiner Wins Money at the Logan, Utah Rodeo

Lady Luck landed in favor of Kaycee’s Cole Reiner at the Cache County Fair Rodeo in Logan, UT as he showed up thinking he’d drawn a bareback colt with no stats in the PRCA but ended up on a Bar T Rodeo horse called ‘Michael’ that’s been to the national finals. Reiner tied for the win in Logan over the weekend to earn $3,581 and added another $746 from the Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo in Missouri where 87 points was good only for a sixth-place split. The former Sheridan and Casper College cowboy is just $100 out of the top fifteen and his first qualification to the national finals in Vegas. Sixteenth is not a spot he likes and Reiner says he’s spurring for a much higher position by the end of September. The #1 man in the ‘Resistol Rookie of the Year’ race was very happy there was an unexpected change of mounts in Logan.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app