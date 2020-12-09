Kaycee’s Cole Reiner Wins 6th Round of the Bareback in the NFR

Cole Reiner of Kaycee is certainly making the most of his first National Finals Rodeo and has pocketed over $52,000 through 6 rounds. On Tuesday night in Arlington, Texas Reiner won the round in the bareback with an 87 aboard Lil Red Hawk and earned $26, 231 for the victory.

Reiner has won money at the NFR in 5 of the 6 rounds and is currently 4th in the average and 8th in the world standings with over $107,000 in earnings this season. There's a lot more money on the table in the last 4 rounds including a potential big pay-day by winning the average of the NFR. Reiner by the way was a two-time state champion wrestler for Buffalo.

Hillsdale native and Cheyenne East High School graduate Brody Cress hit the pay window on Tuesday night with an 85 in the saddle bronc so that earned him $4231 for taking 6th. Cress who won the NFR average in 2019 sits in 14th place in that category but is in 3rd place in the world standings with over $137, 000 in earnings.

On the stock side of the NFR, the Burch Rodeo Company out of Rozet rolled out their star horse Maria Bartiromo on Tuesday night in the saddle bronc and Lefty Holman carded a 86 which was good enough for 2nd in the round and check for $20,731. The Powder River Rodeo company from Riverton had their bull Audacious out on Tuesday night and Tyler Bingham had a no score. The NFR in Texas runs through Saturday.

Wrangler Network-PRCA

