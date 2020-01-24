Kaycee Vs. Midwest Boys Basketball 1-23-20 [VIDEO]

The 1A boys basketball season moved along on Thursday night as the Kaycee Buckaroos traveled to Midwest to meet the Oilers. Kaycee overwhelmed Midwest right from the start with 24 points in the 1st quarter. By halftime, the Bucs had a huge lead and coasted in from there to win it 60-17. Kaycee was led by Dion Ealy with 12 points with Dylan Fauber throwing in 10. Midwest got 4 points apiece from Austin Sancoucie and Jacob Jones, Kaycee is now 10-3 on the year and the Oilers drop to 0-13. Here's some quick highlights for you from Thursday night in Midwest.